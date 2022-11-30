XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, an increase of 374.3% from the October 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XFLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 173,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,050 shares of company stock worth $78,074.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 197,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 52,669 shares in the last quarter.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

(Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.