XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,110,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,896,944 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $7.34.
Several research firms recently commented on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.62.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
