XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,110,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,896,944 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $7.34.

Several research firms recently commented on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in XPeng by 180.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 78.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

