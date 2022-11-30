XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. XYO has a market capitalization of $57.26 million and approximately $516,465.58 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XYO has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

