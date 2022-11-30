XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $56.99 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $56.99 million and $445,047.92 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00440402 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $553,134.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

