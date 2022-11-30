Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.67.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. Analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

