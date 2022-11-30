Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$101.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.39 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.