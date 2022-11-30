Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$101.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.39 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Yext Stock Performance
Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Yext
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yext (YEXT)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.