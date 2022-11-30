yOUcash (YOUC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.40 Billion

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $1.37 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00003045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.35 or 0.06757957 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00506929 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.61 or 0.30833831 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.