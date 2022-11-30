Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.76. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 26,709 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

