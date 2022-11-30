Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 8.3%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 10,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 671,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Trading Up 9.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 38.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $12,821,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

