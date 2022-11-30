Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Reaches $675.34 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Zcash has a market cap of $675.34 million and $41.11 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.70 or 0.00253617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00058947 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,814,394 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

