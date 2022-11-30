Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Reaches $675.34 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Zcash has a market cap of $675.34 million and $41.11 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.70 or 0.00253617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00088399 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00058947 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002023 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001260 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,814,394 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
