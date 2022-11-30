Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $675.34 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.70 or 0.00253617 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $675.34 million and approximately $41.11 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00058947 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,814,394 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.