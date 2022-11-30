Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.10

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 2880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Zealand Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
