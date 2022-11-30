Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.