Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,529 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Tyson Foods by 23.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 553,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.