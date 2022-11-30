Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 254 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $442.05 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

