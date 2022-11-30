Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197,140 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 956.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,328,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 1,202,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

