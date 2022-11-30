Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,421,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,934,000 after purchasing an additional 691,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

