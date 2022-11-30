Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

