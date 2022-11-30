Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 279,050 shares of company stock worth $2,709,160. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $848.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

