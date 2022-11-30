Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,433,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $442.05 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.54 and a 200-day moving average of $440.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

