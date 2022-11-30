Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,775. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

