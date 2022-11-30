Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after acquiring an additional 350,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $253.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

