Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 201.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 84,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 99,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

