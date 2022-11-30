Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,125,000 after acquiring an additional 192,918 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,064,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 142,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 112,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.75. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $113.03.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

