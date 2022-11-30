Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of CVE opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

