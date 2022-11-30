Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,421,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,934,000 after acquiring an additional 691,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

IRT stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

