Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Lumentum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Lumentum stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

