Zenith Minerals Limited (ASX:ZNC) Insider Stanley Macdonald Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

Zenith Minerals Limited (ASX:ZNC – Get Rating) insider Stanley Macdonald acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,500.00 ($91,666.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 51.72 and a quick ratio of 51.65.

Zenith Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia, Turkey, Europe, and the United States. The company explores for gold, lithium, base metal, manganese, tantalum, copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Develin Creek Copper-Zinc project; Red Mountain gold project; the Privateer gold project; and the Auburn gold project located in Queensland.

