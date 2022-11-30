Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/21/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $52.00.

11/14/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $51.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $46.00.

11/11/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $42.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $85.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.