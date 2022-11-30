Zilliqa Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.88 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $306.54 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.23 or 0.06759364 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00506122 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.74 or 0.30780400 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,887,079,537 coins and its circulating supply is 13,595,612,384 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.