Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average of $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

