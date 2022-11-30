Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $20,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $290.60 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

