Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,127 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.04 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.