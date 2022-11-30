Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 24,458 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $161.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average of $157.35.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.