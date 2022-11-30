Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,434 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $189.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,251 shares of company stock worth $12,739,406 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

