Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 452 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,453 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $243,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.