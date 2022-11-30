Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 243,523 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE VICI opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.