10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Short Interest Update

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the October 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

10x Genomics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,682. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

