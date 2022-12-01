116,048 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,171,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Stephens started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

EEFT traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $93.98. 2,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,173. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $95.04.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.