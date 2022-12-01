122 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,286,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.87.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

