17,301 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,301 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 66.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

