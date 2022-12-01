17,818 Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of DBD opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

