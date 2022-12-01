180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Acquires 3,384 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $18,781.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,055.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Kevin Rendino bought 2,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $10,871.52.

On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino acquired 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $617.10.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TURN opened at $5.51 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $105,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.