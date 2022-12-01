180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Acquires 3,384 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $18,781.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,055.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Kevin Rendino bought 2,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $10,871.52.
- On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino acquired 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $617.10.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
Shares of TURN opened at $5.51 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
