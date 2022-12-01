1,800 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,683 shares of company stock worth $9,671,092 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $240.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $243.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

