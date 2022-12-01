1,899 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,899 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Target by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Insider Activity

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $167.07 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

