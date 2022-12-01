1irstGold Trading Down 1.8% This Week (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for about $63.20 or 0.00371802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $3,034.37 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.48 or 0.06563224 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00505723 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.48 or 0.30760468 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

