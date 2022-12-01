2,851 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL opened at $329.41 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $572.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.78 and its 200-day moving average is $349.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

