2,964 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

