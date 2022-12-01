331,400 Shares in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Bought by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 331,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.32% of Torrid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Torrid by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 32.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Torrid by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Torrid by 2,270.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

NYSE:CURV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $17.38.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

