399,995 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Acquired by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 399,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Caleres at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,811.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 52,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,489. The company has a market capitalization of $802.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. CL King lowered their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

